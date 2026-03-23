Allegheny County Airport Authority ‘aware’ that ICE agents could soon help with airport security

Federal immigration officers could start helping with airport security on Monday if a bill is not agreed on to fund the Department of Homeland Security, President Donald Trump said on Saturday.

“I look forward to moving ICE in on Monday, and have already told them to, ‘GET READY.’ NO MORE WAITING, NO MORE GAMES!” Trump wrote on social media.

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Channel 11 reached out to the Allegheny County Airport Authority on Sunday regarding the president’s statements.

Spokesperson Bob Kerlik said the authority is “aware of the announcement from the federal government that ICE agents will be deployed to airports across the country.”

Those exact plans have not been announced, but ACAA leadership is staying in touch with its federal partners, including the TSA, and local law enforcement, Kerlik said.

“Safety and security are always the top priority at airports around the country. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and stay in contact with our law enforcement partners.”

Kerlik added that how federal agencies operate is “not something that any airport, including ACAA controls.”

Channel 11 reached out to DHS for further details and is waiting to hear back.

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