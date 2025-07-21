Allegheny County Airport sees surge in corporate jet traffic for energy summit

Allegheny County Airport saw a boost in the number of corporate jets flying into and out of the West Mifflin airport with the number of CEOs and investors in Pittsburgh for last Tuesday’s Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit.

There were 158 aircraft that landed at Allegheny County Airport on Monday, 201 on Tuesday and 178 on Wednesday, according to Allegheny County Airport Authority data. That included 67 corporate jets on Monday and 77 corporate jets on Tuesday. That’s above the average number of corporate jets that normally fly in and out of the airport, with 26 on Tuesday, July 8, and 43 on the Tuesday before that.

Photos of the airport taken by the Allegheny County Airport Authority show how busy the field was, with twin-engine corporate jets parked all over the tarmac. One photo taken Tuesday showed about a dozen jets in front of the Atlantic Aviation hangar, and at least five jets in front of the art-deco terminal building.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group