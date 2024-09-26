Allegheny County Bomb Squad investigates suspicious safe amidst scam investigation in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The Allegheny County Bomb Squad was called to a home in New Castle amid a scam investigation.

The New Castle Police Department said they were called about a fraud case involving a transfer of money.

Police say they believe the scammer or scammers wanted the victim to believe a large amount of money was inside the safe but if anyone put in the wrong combination, it would explode.

The Allegheny County Bomb Squad was called in after an explosive detecting K-9 gave a positive indication at the safe.

The Croton Administrative Building/School was evacuated as a precaution.

Bomb experts removed the safe from the and brought it to an empty field. They used explosives to open the safe and found that nothing dangerous was inside.

Detectives are working to learn more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group