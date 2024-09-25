Pittsburgh business named to New York Times list of 50 best restaurants in America

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh restaurant has reason to celebrate after it was recently named to the New York Times’ list of 50 best restaurants in America.

FET-FISK restaurant + bar, located on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield, announced on its Instagram that it made the list.

“We’re overwhelmed and our hearts are swollen with pride, thanks to the crew that propelled us onto this compilation of wonderful restaurants in the nation. From our rag tag little pop-ups to our cozy neighborhood restaurant on the corner; we never would have imagined of getting such acclaim. Running a restaurant is no cakewalk, and moments to pause, revel, and celebrate are few and far between. But today it feels a little easier. Massive gratitude to everyone on the crew at FET-FISK, past and present- we love you and couldn’t have made it without you. Deep thanks to all of our lovely customers and beloved regulars who give us a chance to do what we love to do the most every single day. we love serving you. Here’s to the bright future of FET-FISK. Skål!” the post said.

FET-FISK’s website says it’s a Nordic seafood restaurant and oyster bar with a devotion to Appalachian agriculture.

