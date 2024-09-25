Arrest warrant issued for man accused of stealing car with veteran’s dog inside

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa — An arrest warrant has been issued for the man accused of stealing a local veteran’s car with his dog inside.

According to the criminal complaint, the car was stolen from the Tractor Supply in East Huntingdon Township at around 9 a.m. on Sept. 23.

The victim, Willard Martz, told police he parked his car and went into the store, leaving his dog Lucky inside the vehicle.

Before he got into the store, a man forcibly removed his keys from his front pocket, the complaint said. The suspect then ran toward the car, got in and fled with Lucky still inside.

The suspect was identified as Kenneth Wilson Crider through video surveillance from the Connellsville Walmart. Crider is seen arriving at the store in Martz’s car, letting Lucky out to pee, then going inside.

