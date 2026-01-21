Allegheny County communities brace for snow as major winter storm approaches

The Pittsburgh region is expected to see heavy snowfall over the weekend as a major winter storm drives through.

Across Allegheny County, storm preparations are underway, with many people stocking up on necessary staples.

“The main things that we go through a lot of are ice melters and, in this case, snow shovels as well,” Brett Satterfield said.

Satterfield, of Rollier’s in Mount Lebanon, says he anticipates his shovel supply to dwindle by Friday.

“What we have down here in snow shovels and what we have in stock upstairs will probably be exhausted,” he said.

“It’s Pittsburgh, it’s winter and it’s going to snow. What’s really in question is how much,” Allegheny County Emergency Services Chief Matthew Brown said.

Allegheny County Emergency Services says it’s been working with the National Weather Service for over a week, tracking this storm. With recent municipalities reporting a lack of road salt, we asked the county what happens if those communities need help.

“If there is an emergency need, that’s a matter of a resource request to our emergency management agency,” Brown said.

The process starts with the county and escalates to the state level if necessary.

South Side resident and business owner Steve McClain says he’s interested in seeing how well the city will clear the roads.

“It varies, you know,” McClain said. “I’ve seen sometimes they’re right on top of it, sometimes it seems like nothing’s been touched, so I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor’s office says it’s carefully watching the models, preparing for all scenarios.

