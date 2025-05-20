Allegheny County crews start treating stormwater catch basins to control mosquito population

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County’s next step in controlling the mosquito population is treating stormwater catch basins in multiple communities that act as breeding grounds for the bugs.

Treatment of basins in Pittsburgh, McKees Rocks, Millvale, Mt. Oliver and Wilkinsburg began on Monday and is expected to be completed by June 6. Work could be postponed if there’s heavy rain.

County officials say the approximately 14,000 basins being treated have had a history of West Nile in previous years. Community members can identify a treated basin by a bright green paint marking.

During treatment, health department crews will deposit small blocks of Altosid XR, a product that targets mosquito larvae. It’s non-toxic to people, pets, plants and aquatic life. It’s the same product the health department used to treat wetlands earlier in the spring.

The public can also help reduce the mosquito population by reducing breeding sites on their properties.

“Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a half inch of stagnant water, so be sure to pay close attention to potential breeding sites like water in tires, tarps, unused swimming pools, corrugated piping, buckets, and clogged gutters,” said Nick Baldauf of the Allegheny County Health Department.

You notify officials of a breeding ground by filing a complaint online or by calling 412-350-4046.

