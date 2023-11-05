Allegheny County Executive candidate Joe Rockey spends Saturday going door to door to rally support

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Allegheny County Executive candidate Joe Rockey spent the Saturday before Election Day going door to door to rally support.

This was Rockey’s final door-to-door push.

“The past ten months have been an opportunity not just to make my case, but to listen closely about what working families are talking about throughout Allegheny County,” Rockey said. “Time and again, the message boiled down to three things: a halt to rising crime, better jobs, and a guarantee that seniors and middle-class families won’t be hit by a stealth property tax hike in the form of a reassessment.”

Rockey made stops all over Allegheny County including Wexford, Bridgeville and Sewickley.

His opponent, Sara Innamaroto was also campaigning on Saturday. She met with Governor Josh Shapiro, who has endorsed her.

Rockey was endorsed by Master Builders and state representative Rob Mercuri earlier this week.

