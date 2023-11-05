Local

Governor Josh Shapiro encourages votes for Sara Innamorato during events in Allegheny County

Governor Josh Shapiro was in Pittsburgh as part of his "Get Out the Votes" events.

PITTSBURGH — Governor Josh Shapiro was in Pittsburgh as part of his “Get Out the Votes” events.

Shapiro endorsed Allegheny County Executive nominee Sara Innamorato at the headquarters for the Allegheny-Fayette Labor Council before setting out on a door-to-door canvassing mission.

“This is a moment if you care about our democracy you care about workers’ rights you care about reproductive rights it is all on the line,” said Governor Shapiro.

Innamorato’s opponent in the race for County Executive is Joe Rockey.

Rockey visited families throughout the day with a day of door-knocking. He met with supporters in Wexford, Briegdville, and

The election is this Tuesday and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

