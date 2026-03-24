Allegheny County Health Department raising awareness of tuberculosis as cases rise across the US

The Allegheny County Health Department and Breathe PA are urging residents to utilize tuberculosis prevention and testing services in recognition of World TB Day on Tuesday.

The call for awareness comes as national tuberculosis cases increased 8% in 2024, with 10,388 cases recorded across the United States.

Tuberculosis is a contagious bacterial respiratory infection that primarily targets the lungs but can also affect the brain, kidneys and spine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of the disease have been rising nationally since 2021.

The health department and Breathe PA are partnering to provide screening, evaluation and treatment resources to remove barriers to care in the region.

The ACHD Pulmonary Center in downtown Pittsburgh provides comprehensive services for the disease, including tuberculin skin testing and diagnostic evaluations. The facility also utilizes directly observed therapy to ensure patients complete their treatment safely. Public health officials emphasized that early detection is essential to stopping the spread and protecting the health of the community.

Dr. Iulia Vann serves as the director of the Allegheny County Health Department. She stated that the department is focused on providing access to care for all residents.

“World TB Day is a reminder that tuberculosis is still present in our communities, but it is also preventable and curable,” Vann said. “At ACHD, we are committed to ensuring that every resident has access to timely testing, effective treatment and the support needed to complete care. By working together with community partners like Breathe PA, we can eliminate barriers and move closer to ending TB in Allegheny County.”

Breathe PA has worked in lung health for more than a century.

Casey Monroe, the executive director of Breathe PA, noted the organization was founded in 1904 during a tuberculosis epidemic.

“On World TB Day, we are reminded that tuberculosis remains a public health priority in our communities,” Monroe said. “Today, we are proud to partner with ACHD to support prevention, testing and education. This work is deeply rooted in our history.”

Breathe PA offers nutritional aid on testing days and provides resource boxes for those undergoing treatment. The organization also assists with transportation by offering bus passes and parking validation for people using the downtown clinic’s services.

Health officials said the bacteria spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or laughs. While not everyone who is infected becomes sick, treatment is required to prevent them from transmitting the infection to others. Routine screenings are recommended for residents at higher risk or those who require testing for school or employment.

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