Allegheny County Jail inmates charged with stabbing another inmate 30 times in cell attack

Two inmates at the Allegheny County Jail are facing charges for allegedly assaulting another inmate.

A man told police he was in his cell on June 5 when two men, later identified as Keyjuan King and Kesean Proctor, rushed in and wrestled him to the ground, binding his hands and legs.

The inmate said they hit him and stabbed him with a homemade weapon about 30 times, telling him, “You gonna die.” The weapon was a nail attached to a spork, the inmate said.

While the inmate was bound, King and Proctor logged onto his jail-issued tablet and called his daughter, demanding she send $1,000 through an app, according to the criminal complaint.

The inmate was found by staff after the alleged attack and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said they identified King and Proctor by surveillance video.

They are each facing several charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and simple assault.

