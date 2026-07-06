Allegheny County Jail warden taking new job in North Carolina

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Jail’s warden is resigning after a short tenure.

Allegheny County Jail Warden Trevor Wingard on Monday announced that he’s accepted a job as Chief Deputy Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections. It’s a job that he says puts him closer to family.

Warden Wingard has served the Allegheny County Jail for one and a half years, with county officials saying he led improvements in various aspects of the facility.

“I came out of retirement to be the Warden at the Allegheny County Jail because I knew it was a special place capable of doing more than people realized,” he said. “We’ve made huge strides and the staff will continue that forward momentum after I depart. I truly was not looking to leave, but the opportunity arose to take a job in North Carolina closer to my children and that was the one offer I could not pass up.”

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato thanked Wingard for his service during what she called a “critical time” for the jail.

“Under his guidance we have improved medical care and the intake procedure, introduced new programs to aide in the rehabilitation and reentry of incarcerated people, increased standards for professionalism among jail staff, and improved transparency and communication with the Jail Oversight Board, the public, and advocacy organizations.”

She says the changes he made have put the jail on the right trajectory and allow the next warden to build on that success.

During Wingard’s tenure, the Allegheny County Jail implemented several structural and operational changes. A new “unit management” structure was created to enhance oversight on housing units. Additionally, the Security/Intelligence office was restructured to address security concerns more effectively.

Efforts were also made to improve conditions for employees at the jail. The facility added a dedicated room for officers to communicate with their families while inside the Allegheny County Jail. A staff fitness center is also slated to be added soon. The jail also developed an employee volunteer program, allowing staff to assist outside organizations, which helped improve relationships and transparency with advocacy groups.

Wingard also initiated a partnership with Animal Friends of Pittsburgh, drawing on his experience with fostering dogs in state corrections facilities. This program allows incarcerated persons to help train shelter dogs for adoption. The jail also introduced innovations in compensating incarcerated individuals and utilized technology to provide better overall care for them.

Before Wingard’s last day on July 31, Innamorato will name an interim Warden. A search for a new permanent Warden will also commence before that date.

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