Former Bucknell coach charged with hazing in connection to 2024 death of freshman football recruit

A former coach at a Pennsylvania university is being charged in connection with the death of an athlete days after a hazing incident.

Attorney General Dave Sunday announced criminal charges on Monday against Mark Kulbis, a former Bucknell University strength and conditioning coach. The charges are in connection with the 2024 death of freshman student Calvin “CJ” Dickey Jr., who collapsed during a hazing incident and died two days later.

Kulbis faces a felony charge of aggravated hazing and misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and hazing.

“Today, my office filed very serious criminal charges after investigating what took place at Bucknell University two summers ago. The facts show this was an intentional, deliberate hazing perpetrated by a coach who knew C.J.’s health condition made him vulnerable to extreme workouts,” Attorney General Sunday said.

The Attorney General’s Office alleges Kulbis subjected Dickey to the hazing, extensive calisthenics on the first day of freshman football practice, despite being aware of his Sickle Cell trait and having received training on the condition and NCAA standards regarding hazing.

An investigation found that Dickey was subjected to 100 “up-downs” and several full-body plank drills on July 10, 2024. These exercises are considered extraneous calisthenics and were performed in spite of training and direction from other coaches that such exercises were inappropriate or safe for use as part of training.

Dickey, recruited to play lineman positions, was reportedly visibly struggling during the exercises. The AG’s Office says Kulbis, the only coach present in the training room, did not call for help until Dickey lost consciousness.

Dickey received treatment at an area hospital but died on July 12, 2024.

An autopsy determined that Dickey’s death was caused by Kulbis’s actions in subjecting him to the exercises, combined with Dickey’s Sickle Cell trait, body weight and exertional rhabdomyolysis.

Kulbis surrendered late Monday morning and was arraigned on the charges. Bail was set at $10,000 unsecured.

The felony aggravated hazing charge was established by the Pennsylvania Legislature in response to the 2017 hazing death of Penn State University student Tim Piazza.

“This law exists because it recognizes what hazing is: criminal conduct that, in the best possible scenario, humiliates and dehumanizes an individual — and at its worst, takes lives and leaves families and friends forever devastated,” Sunday said.

The case will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Jaime Keating.

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