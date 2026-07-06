Firefighters use rescue tool to free raccoon stuck in storm drain grate

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — First responders helped save a raccoon in Rostraver Township on Monday.

Police and firefighters and public works officials all responded to a report of a trapped raccoon on Matty Drive.

Once there, they found a raccoon stuck in a storm grate, with its head poking out of the top of a hole, and its body hanging into the drain below.

Firefighters used a HURST Jaws of Life rescue tool to free the raccoon. The animal was immediately released back into its habitat.

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