Allegheny County K-9 Ranger helps find missing dementia patient

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — K-9 Ranger with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office helped find a dementia patient who wandered away from a facility on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Jeff Belback used the patient’s blanket to get Ranger on the scent.

Ranger was able to track the patient more than two miles from the facility on Hart’s Run Road in O’Hara Township.

Traffic was stopped in the area during the search.

As Deputy Belback and Ranger paused to let traffic through, Indiana Township police found the patient along Fox Hall Drive in Indiana Township.

The patient was not hurt and was taken back to the facility safely.

