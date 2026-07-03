Allegheny County launches new initiative to reduce fatal crashes

Local leaders are launching a program to make Allegheny County roads safer.

Allegheny County launched the Vision Zero plan on Thursday.

It helps fund a road safety study across Allegheny County.

PennDOT will use that data to make design improvements to reduce crashes.

“This is how we build safer communities. We do it by working together across jurisdictions at all levels of government,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Inamorato at today’s press conference.

Kennywood Boulevard will be one of the first roads studied after two people died along the road within the past two years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Kennywood employee killed in early morning crash near park

“In Allegheny County, 79% of severe crashes occur on just 9% of roadways. Over the last five years, 339 lives have been lost and 1,757 people were seriously injured on roads in Allegheny County. The plan designates a High Injury Network and a list of priority corridors where targeted safety investments will be concentrated,” SPC Executive Director Rich Fitzgerald said.

“You can’t make a difference without a good plan and that’s what this does. This gives us the data that shows us where to focus and it gives us tools to put into place to make things safer,” PennDOT District 11 Executive Jason Zang said.

Leaders say the goal of the plan is to have zero traffic-related deaths in the region by 2050.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group