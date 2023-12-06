Allegheny County man accused of forging signatures on election nomination petitions

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An Allegheny County man is accused of forging signatures on nomination petitions in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District.

Attorney General Michelle Henry said Kirk Rice, 64, forged the signatures to get his client on the ballot in the 2022 Democratic primary race.

Rice was hired by a congressional candidate to acquire signatures. Of the 437 signatures Rice got, investigators believe many were forged or falsified.

The candidate Rice was working for was not elected.

“At the foundation of our democracy are free and fair elections, and this defendant is charged with undermining that essential process,” Attorney General Henry said. “Instead of working to obtain legal signatures, the defendant allegedly took the easy way out and falsified much of the information that secured a ballot spot for the candidate he represented. This case is a reminder that interfering with Pennsylvania’s election process is a very serious matter and will always be treated that way by this office.”

Rice is facing multiple charges including identity theft and forgery.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group