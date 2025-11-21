Allegheny County man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting 2 children

An Allegheny County man pleaded guilty on Monday to sexually exploiting two children.

Dylan Weyandt, 34, of Wall, pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of violating federal laws regarding sexual exploitation of minors.

Prosecutors say Weyandt induced two children outside the Western District of Pennsylvania to create and send to him sexually explicit photos and videos.

Weyandt met the children on social media and would switch between complimenting and threatening them to get the material, prosecutors say.

Weyandt will remain detained until his sentencing, which is scheduled for March 23. He could face at least 15 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

The case is part of the DOJ’s Project Safe Childhood, intended to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

