Allegheny County officials say investigation into Plum house explosion could take ‘quite some time’

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — Allegheny County and Plum Borough officials are explaining what the community can expect following a Plum Borough house explosion that killed five people.

According to officials, the explosion happened around 10:23 a.m. Saturday on Rustic Ridge Drive and Brookside Drive.

An Allegheny County spokesperson said the county Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire and explosion. The office will work with local, state and federal partners as needed. The spokesperson said the process “will be involved and is expected to take quite some time, even months or years.”

The spokesperson said after the explosion, the immediate neighborhood of Rustic Ridge had all utilities shut off. As of Sunday afternoon, electricity has been restored to most of the homes in the area. The PA Public Utility Commission and People’s National Gas are working with officials to restore gas service. Peoples Gas is communicating directly with impacted residents.

The spokesperson encourages people to avoid the area unless they live there.

The county also is also assisting residents impacted by the explosion. Those with housing needs are being directed to Renton VFD, located at 1996 Old Mine Road. There is also a helpline set up with the county’s Human Services. Those who need help can call 1-800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746.

The county expects identifying people killed in the explosion “to take some time.” The spokesperson said the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner will need to use dental records, and potentially DNA, to complete formal identifications.

