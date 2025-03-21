Allegheny County player wins nearly half a million dollars while playing online lottery game

An Allegheny County resident won a ticket worth nearly half a million dollars while playing an online lottery game.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winner was playing MONOPOLY Property Payout, a connect-style game. They won $481,921.48.

Pennsylvania is one of 13 states where lottery tickets can now be sold online.

Games can be played on the PA Lottery Official App. The app offers time limits, deposit limits and spending limits.

Anyone with gambling-related harm is asked to call the free and confidential helpline at 1-800-426-2537.

