Local

Allegheny County pools to close after Labor Day; final hours announced

By WPXI.com News Staff
Allegheny County pools to close after Labor Day; final hours announced Inflatable ring floating in swimming pool on sunny day, top view with space for text (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By WPXI.com News Staff

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It’s the end of pool season in Allegheny County.

Officials say that Monday, Labor Day, will be the last day of the season for county pools, and announced the final hours of operation.

Boyce, North and Settlers Cabin park pools will close at 2 p.m. for Pooches in the Pool, which gives dogs their turn for fun in the water.

Pooches in the Pool is entirely sold out, according to Allegheny County’s website.

The South Park Wave Pool will remain open until 7 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read