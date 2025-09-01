Allegheny County pools to close after Labor Day; final hours announced

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It’s the end of pool season in Allegheny County.

Officials say that Monday, Labor Day, will be the last day of the season for county pools, and announced the final hours of operation.

Boyce, North and Settlers Cabin park pools will close at 2 p.m. for Pooches in the Pool, which gives dogs their turn for fun in the water.

Pooches in the Pool is entirely sold out, according to Allegheny County’s website.

The South Park Wave Pool will remain open until 7 p.m.

