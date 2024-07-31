Allegheny County road closure to temporarily discontinue over 20 PRT bus route stops

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Allegheny County road will close for about a month, temporarily shutting down over 20 Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus route stops.

Spring Garden Road between Beech Street and Williams Road in Reserve Township will close starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.

Crews will be working on the installation of four new inlets, drainage pipe, and concrete curb; repairs to an existing inlet; paving and replacement of pavement markings.

To accommodate the closure, PRT announced that its 7-Spring Garden bus route will be detoured inbound using Mt. Troy Road and Wicklines Lane and outbound using Wicklines Lane, Cowley Street, Ley Street, Rialto Street, Pittview Avenue and Mt. Troy Road. Additionally, 23 stops on the route will be temporarily discontinued. Those stops include the following:

INBOUND

Spring Garden Road opposite #3851 (Stop #2863)

Spring Garden Road opposite #3681 (Stop #2864)

Spring Garden Road at Beech Street (Stop #2865)

Spring Garden Road at #3364 (Stop #2866)

Spring Garden Road at Luke’s Road House at #3254 (Stop #2867)

Spring Garden Avenue at Williams Road (Stop #19319)

Spring Garden Avenue opposite Reekes Way (Stop #2869)

Spring Garden Avenue at Giddy Way (Stop #2870)

Spring Garden Avenue at Reppel Way (Stop #2871)

Spring Garden Avenue opposite Mauch Street (Stop #2872)

Spring Garden Avenue at Tracy’s Deli (Stop #2873)

OUTBOUND

Spring Garden Avenue opposite Spring Garden Avenue Loop PNR (Stop #2905)

Spring Garden Avenue opposite #2200 (Stop #16894)

Spring Garden Avenue at Mauch Street (Stop #2907)

Spring Garden Avenue opposite Reppel Way (Stop #2908)

Spring Garden Avenue opposite Giddy Way (Stop #19322)

Spring Garden Avenue at Reekes Way (Stop #2910)

Spring Garden Avenue opposite Williams Road (Stop #19321)

Spring Garden Road at #3253 (Stop #2912)

Spring Garden Road at Fire House (#3367) (Stop #2913)

Spring Garden Road opposite Beech Street (Stop #2914)

Spring Garden Road at #3681 (Stop #2915)

Spring Garden Road at #3851 (Stop #2916)

Regular vehicle traffic will be detoured using Spring Garden Avenue, Vinial Street, Troy Hill Road, Lowrie Street, Ley Street, Rialto Street, Pittview Avenue and Mt. Troy Road.

People who live within the closure area will have access to their homes at all times.

Spring Garden Road is used by an average of 1,960 drivers a day, officials said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group