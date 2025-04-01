Allegheny County sheriff K9 Zeke retires after 7-year career

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is honoring one of their K9s who just retired.

K9 Zeke retired Friday after seven years on the force.

He joined the sheriff’s office in 2018 and officials say his bomb detection training kept him busy responding to threats at various facilities and participating in multiple gun searches.

On top of his hard work, Zeke was also loved by the community for the hundreds of outreach projects he was a part of.

“To know that Zeke and Deputy Perrier worked not only on behalf of the citizens of Allegheny County, but also throughout southwestern Pennsylvania is a testament to their skills as a team and a validation of the crucial role that K9′s play in this office and throughout law enforcement,” Sheriff Kraus said.

