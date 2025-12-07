PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about online shopping scams during the holiday season.

Sheriff Kraus and deputies say one of the most frequent scams comes in the form of a text. The message often includes a link that redirects victims to a website that asks for personal information, including social security, bank account or credit card numbers. Anyone who follows these directions would actually be giving that information to a scammer.

Police said these types of scams often ramp up during the holidays.

Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office issues warning for online shopping scams during holiday season The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about online shopping scams during the holiday season. (Allegheny County Sheriff's Office/Allegheny County Sheriff's Office)

People can stay safe by being vigilant and looking for red flags. Some warning signs to look for are:

If the text does not include specific information concerning the type of package being shipped.

If the number sending the message includes a two-digit foreign country code.

When in doubt, police encourage online shoppers to check their actual package tracking to verify its location and compare it to what was sent or to contact the seller directly via phone or website.

Police also say it is important to never respond to suspiscious texts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group