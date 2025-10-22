Allegheny County students among winners in 2025 Pennsylvania School Bus Safety Poster Contest

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Local students’ creations impressed judges in a statewide competition centered around school bus safety.

Officials on Wednesday announced the winners of the 2025 Pennsylvania School Bus Safety Poster Contest.

More than 300 students submitted entries under the theme “Safety First – Safety Always.” Nine students, including four from Allegheny County, placed in the top three across two different grade-level brackets.

Grades 3-5

First Place: Lipi Kairi, Baker Elementary School, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

Lipi Kairi, Baker Elementary School, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County. Second Place: Akshay Subash, Franklin Middle School, Sewickley, Allegheny County.

Grades 6-8

First Place: Arjun Kairi, Fort Couch Middle School, Upper St. Clair, Allegheny County.

Arjun Kairi, Fort Couch Middle School, Upper St. Clair, Allegheny County. Third Place: Arya Subash, Ingomar Middle School, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

The first-place winners will advance to the national competition, which will be judged at the end of October.

The competition commemorated Oct. 20-24 as School Bus Safety Week in Pennsylvania.

“With another school year underway, school buses have returned to our roadways, and the Shapiro Administration is focused on getting young Pennsylvanians to and from school safely,” said Dios Arroyo, PennDOT director of driver licensing. “School Bus Safety Week is an opportunity for everyone to pause and realize just how much our own actions behind the wheel can affect innocent young lives.”

