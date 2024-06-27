Allegheny County, UPMC stress importance of safe summer fun as July 4th holiday approaches

PITTSBURGH — It’s officially summertime, which means cookouts, firepits, rockets and roman candles. But just like that, 4th of July fun can turn deadly.

This week, Allegheny County Public Safety teamed up with the UPMC Mercy Burn Center to demonstrate the dangers associated with certain summer staples, starting with sparklers. Experts say children should never be allowed to light them without an adult nearby.

“Burn injuries, particularly the ones we see around the 4th of July, often affect areas of function, so your hands, face, your feet, that type of thing,” said Dr. Jenny Ziembicki of the UPMC Mercy Burn Center. “Those burn injuries really increase around the time of the 4th of July, with almost 50 percent of firework-related injuries occurring within the first week of July.”

“Every year, we still get people being rushed to the hospital because they still think ‘It won’t happen to me,’” said Monique Jones, bomb technician with Allegheny County Police.

Something else that people may forget: clean your grill every time you use it. There could be leftover food after sitting for a long time, materials that could catch fire, or even strong spider webs that could cause a buildup of propane.

“A lot of people don’t check their hoses before they start things,” Jones said.

When it comes to your clothes, it’s better to wear cotton than other materials like polyester. When it comes to firepits, make sure to keep a safe distance away. Experts also remind families never to dispose of fireworks in a firepit, and never assume they’ll burn out when wet.

“Some people with kids think, ‘I have a firework, I’ll just throw it in the water, that’ll put it out.’ Some fireworks do not go out, just because you put them in water,” Jones said.

“Pause for a minute, think about your environment, and think about how you can enjoy things safely,” Dr. Ziembicki said.

