Pennsylvania state police continue to investigate cold case of murdered child nearly 45 years later

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate the 1979 homicide of 5-year-old Tiffany Miller.

Tiffany disappeared on Sept. 21, 1979 from her New Kensington home. She was last seen when her mother put her to bed and the next morning, she was gone.

>> Family hoping for justice 40 years after young girl’s murder

A week later, her body was found in the Allegheny County River near Plum.

Investigators have new details about the case that led them to offer a $10,000 reward for information that solves the case, but have not said what the new details are.

Cox Media Group