$10,000 reward offered for information on 1979 cold case murder of 5-year-old New Kensington girl

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information on a 42-year-old cold case murder of a young girl from New Kensington.

On Sept. 22, 1979, Tiffany Renee Miller, 5, was reported missing by her mother from their home on Peach Court in New Kensington.

State police said Miller was last seen inside the home the evening before when her mother put her to bed around 11 p.m. When her mother went to check on her the following morning, Miller was missing.

After a weeklong search for Miller, her body was found in the Allegheny River near Plum on Sept. 28, 1979.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Kensington Police Department at 724-339-7534 and speak to Detective Manke, or call the Pennsylvania State Police at 724-832-3288 and speak to Trooper Drzal.

You can also contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers on this case, or

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group