Pittsburgh Police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Officers say Na’Kiya Cook was last seen on the 700 block of Dunster Street in Brookline on Monday afternoon.

At that time, she was wearing a brown jacket, a brown shirt, green pants and white shoes.

Cook is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds, police say.

She has brown eyes and brown hair in cornrows, with braids down to the side.

Cook is known to spend time in South Side, Carrick and Mount Oliver.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call 911 or 412-323-7141.

