Port Vue Police investigating multiple burgaries at 2 abandoned businesses

PORT VUE, Pa. — The Port Vue Police Department is investigating a series of burglaries happening at two abandoned businesses.

Police say they were first told that a burglary had happened at the former Dollar General and an adjoining business at 1515 Washington Boulevard earlier this week. They believe the first burglary took place between Sept. 22 and Sept. 25.

A large amount of copper piping and electrical wiring were taken from the inside.

Police say they received reports of a second burglary on Friday.

Officers say the building has sustained a large amount of damage because of how much material was stolen.

Allegheny County Police Department detectives have been called in to help investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Port Vue Police Department at 412-672-2255. Tips can be left anonymously.

