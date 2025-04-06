Tree of Life hosts ‘Songs of Resilience: Music for Lighting the Path Forward’

PITTSBURGH — The Tree of Life hosted a special concert to bring Pittsburgh together on April 3.

A diverse group of musicians from across Allegheny County gathered together at the Heinz History Center for “Songs of Resilience: Music for Lighting the Path Forward.”

This was the first in a series of programs that are inspired by The Tree of Life’s traveling exhibition, “Lessons from The Tree of Life: Lighting the Path Forward.”

The evening of music honored those taken on October 27, 2018.

The traveling exhibition is currently on display at the University of Pittsburgh’s University Club Library, where it will remain until April 25.

For more information about the exhibition, click or tap here .

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group