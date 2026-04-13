Woman accused of threatening child with pieces of glass

VERONA, Pa. — Verona police have arrested a 38-year-old woman after investigators said she threatened a 5-year-old boy with pieces of glass.

Police say Kristel Folcik has threatened to kill his family before.

Surveillance doorbell video shows Folcik approach the child while he was riding his bike along Ridge Avenue, where he lives. We also saw video of Verona police taking Folcik into custody and arresting her on several charges.

Police told Channel 11 they’ve been called to Folcik’s house dozens of times, even earlier in the day Saturday prior to the threat against the child. The circumstances surrounding those charges – and the message the family has for Folcik - coming up on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

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