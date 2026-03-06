Allegheny General Hospital holds drill with actors to prepare for NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — Along with hotels and restaurants, local hospitals are ready for the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny General Hospital staff participated in a drill on Thursday that simulated a tragedy at Acrisure Stadium.

A triage center was set up outside the hospital.

The victims were all actors with makeup artists helping make things look realistic.

AGH’s Emergency Department Medical Director, Brent Rau, said people at the hospital want to make sure the emergency room has enough practice responding to a major crisis.

“It’s basically to get all hands on deck. We’ve had everyone on board from security, staff, nurses, doctors, everyone’s going to be able to play a role because it really does require a multidisciplinary team approach from the hospital to respond to an event like this,” Rau said.

The NFL Draft is expected to be the largest event in Pittsburgh’s history. Up to 700,000 people are expected to visit the city over the three days in April.

Allegheny General Hospital sits in close proximity to Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium.

Hospital officials said they regularly run similar drills.

