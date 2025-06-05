Allegheny General Hospital opens new, $100 million imaging center

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny General Hospital has opened a new diagnostic imaging center, the product of a $100 million renovation.

Allegheny Health Network says the 50,000-square-foot facility’s purpose was to improve patient experiences and give greater access to imaging services with advanced technology.

AGH provides imaging services to thousands of patients annually, according to AHN.

Dr. Jeffrey Mueller, interim chair of the AHN Imaging Institute and division director of cardiothoracic imaging, says the new center will ensure patients continue to receive the highest quality services.

“From rapidly diagnosing stroke, to precisely planning cancer treatment, to confirming the presence or progression of cardiovascular disease, and countless other applications, imaging and radiology services are fundamental to exceptional patient care,” Mueller said. “This amazing new facility, equipped with the most sophisticated technologies available, allows our clinicians to make more informed decisions quickly, leading to earlier and more effective treatments and ultimately, better outcomes for our patients.”

The center features dedicated suites with advanced capabilities in X-ray, general and vascular ultrasound, interventional radiology, CT, MRI, PET/CT and more, AHN says.

AGH is the second hospital in Western Pennsylvania and the only adult facility to offer NAEOTOM Alpha CT, which provides for more accurate diagnoses, AHN says.

Over the past several years, AHN and Highmark Health have reportedly invested more than $400 million to enhance the AHN Imaging Institute.

AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital completed a $12 million renovation of its imaging and radiology department, and AHN Jefferson Hospital completed a $4.6 million renovation and expansion of its Breast Center and Outpatient Imaging Center.

AHN says it is the only health system to achieve Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Excellence among adult imaging centers throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and Delaware.

