Allegheny Health Network to free host cancer screenings in Monroeville next month

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Allegheny Health Network will be hosting free cancer screenings in Monroeville next month.

The screenings will be at AHN Premier Medical Associates at 3824 Northern Pike on Saturday, June 8.

AHN will be screening for various cancers, including breast, cervical, colorectal, head and neck, lung, prostate and skin cancer.

To see if you’re eligible to attend the screenings and for more information on the event, click here.

