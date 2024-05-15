Local

Allegheny Health Network to free host cancer screenings in Monroeville next month

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Allegheny Health Network The program was implemented over the last year at AHN's Jefferson, Allegheny Valley and Canonsburg hospitals. Its Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie is the latest to take on the collaborative effort. (TIM SCHOOLEY, Pittsburgh Business Times/TIM SCHOOLEY, Pittsburgh Business Times)

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Allegheny Health Network will be hosting free cancer screenings in Monroeville next month.

The screenings will be at AHN Premier Medical Associates at 3824 Northern Pike on Saturday, June 8.

AHN will be screening for various cancers, including breast, cervical, colorectal, head and neck, lung, prostate and skin cancer.

