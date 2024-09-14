Community remembers recent graduate killed in North Versailles crash on his way home from work

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Friends and coworkers are remembering a recent East Allegheny graduate who was killed while driving home from work earlier this week.

Xander Maxwell, 18, and his father worked together at Century 3 Kia in West Mifflin. Maxwell’s father said he’s numb and heartbroken.

Maxwell would spend most of his days working full-time in the service garage alongside his father, a service advisor, and even his older brother at one point.

“They’re very kind, helpful, happy to be around people,” said Denise Larkin, an office manager at Century 3 Kia. “This whole store is like a big family.”

That work family is now left with a big hole in their hearts. Larkin, who is not only a coworker but also a family friend, said the team at the dealership is missing the father-son duo.

“Everybody’s been a little bit somber,” she said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, Maxwell had just finished his shift and was driving home when his car crossed the center line on Route 30 in North Versailles and crashed with a box truck.

Maxwell had just graduated from East Allegheny Junior-Senior High School a few months ago and immediately began working at the shop where he was already known as a sweet and loving kid.

“He would stop in, see his dad, see his brother,” Larkin said. “[Xander was] just full of life, always happy, smiling. He came to work and smiled all day long.”

A GoFundMe for Maxwell has already reached its $11,000 goal and is still climbing.

The East Allegheny community is rallying behind the family. The school district is holding a “Pink Day” on Tuesday, Sept. 17 to honor Maxwell. They’re asking students and staff to wear pink, a color he loved.

Maxwell’s father told Larkin his heart is shattered.

“It’s hard,” Larkin said. “You just don’t know what to say to people because it’s not something you’ve been through yourself. All you can do is reach out and hope that everything works out and they’re dealing with it in the best way that they can.”

East Allegheny High School will also be honoring Maxwell at its football game next Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.

Meantime, Allegheny County Police have not said what caused the crash.

