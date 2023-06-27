Amazon driver attacked, shot at while on the job in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — An Amazon driver had a close call while on the job. A Penn Hills Police lieutenant told Channel 11 the driver was making his rounds and delivering packages along Newfield Drive when he was attacked and then shot at around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said two men assaulted the driver. Then, when he jumped into his delivery truck to get away, one of the men fired at him hitting the truck’s window.

Thankfully, the driver was not hurt.

Amazon’s spokesperson Maya Vautier responded to the incident Monday with a statement, saying, “We’re saddened by this act of violence and will continue to work closely with law enforcement as they investigate. We’re focused now on supporting our delivery partner.”

Channel 11 is working to find out what led up to the attack and shooting and if it was random.

Investigators said the two suspects took off. It’s not clear if they’ve been identified.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. They don’t believe it was an attempted robbery.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group