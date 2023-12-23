Ambridge grocery store raises $17K to help 25 families facing food insecurity

AMBRIDGE Pa. — An area community came together in just over a week to gather donations so over two dozen families could have a holiday dinner.

The independently owned and operated Ambridge SHOP ‘n SAVE planned a “Shop with Cops” fundraiser in nine days after store manager Brittany Safran learned that 25 families in the Ambridge School District are experiencing food insecurity. “Shop with Cops” is a fundraiser where Ambridge police officers shop alongside underserved kids and their families for food for holiday meals.

With the help of police, other area businesses and community members, the store gathered $17,000 in donations for the event that took place Friday. In addition to the monetary donations, Ambridge SHOP ‘n SAVE gave the families hams and matched donations received in-store.

Two other area SHOP ‘n SAVE stores, Tusca and East Rochester, also helped by donating to the school directly.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude and pride,” Safran said. “Witnessing our community come together in support of this meaningful initiative has been truly inspiring.”

During the event, the store was “overflowing” with community members, Ambridge school staff, police officers, firefighters and employees of local businesses.

“The positive impact of this collaborative effort will undoubtedly resonate throughout the community for months to come and we are already planning to activate this again next year,” Safran said.

