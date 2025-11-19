Ambulance involved in crash with SUV in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — An ambulance was involved in a crash in Uniontown on Tuesday.

Fayette County dispatchers said the crash happened in the area of 31 East Penn Street between North Gallatin Avenue and North Beeson Avenue just after 6 p.m.

The ambulance was damaged to the point that it needed to be towed from the scene.

It appeared to have collided with an SUV that was also damaged at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Ambulance involved in crash in Uniontown An ambulance was involved in a crash in Uniontown on Tuesday. (WPXI/WPXI)

Ambulance involved in crash in Uniontown An ambulance was involved in a crash in Uniontown on Tuesday. (WPXI/WPXI)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group