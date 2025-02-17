Bald eagle lays second egg of season during snowy night U.S. Steel Plant nest

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The bald eagles living at U.S. Steel’s Irvin Plant have welcomed their second egg of the season.

Stella, the female bald eagle, laid the egg during the snowy Sunday night at 8:41 p.m.

In a post on Facebook, PixCams said, “This is an exciting milestone as we watch the next generation of bald eagles come to life.”

Stella laid her first egg on Feb. 13.

Stella joined the male eagle Irvin in the nest after Claire left late last year. Irvin has lived at the nest for six seasons.

To watch the eagle nest live, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group