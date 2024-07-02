Anderson Playground at Schenley Park reopens

PITTSBURGH — Anderson Playground at Schenley Park, also known as Dinosaur Playground, has reopened after renovations.

The playground upgrades include new play areas, planting beds, a hammock area, picnic tables and reclaimed wooden benches.

“We‘re proud to have the much beloved Dinosaur Playground open in time for the 4th of July weekend. The Department of Public Works, Pittsburgh City Council, and CitiParks working together collaboratively made the redesigned playground happen. Playgrounds are an important part of the community that help allow children a safe place to be, residents to gather and keep a neighborhood vibrant,” said Mayor Ed Gainey

The park serves the surrounding Squirrel Hill, Oakland, Greenfield and Four Mile Run neighborhoods.

