Anglers encouraged to harvest, dispose of Northern Snakehead caught in lower Susquehanna River

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is urging anglers to be on the lookout for an invasive specie while fishing on the lower Susquehanna River and any other waterway.

The PFBC issued an advisory encouraging anglers to report and dispose of Northern Snakeheads after several were captured in the Conowingo Reservoir. The commission is concerned because there is now evidence that the invasive species is reproducing.

Snakeheads are an invasive species native to parts of China, Korea, and Russia.

“Northern Snakeheads are voracious predators and may cause declines in important sport fisheries, such as bass and panfish, and may inhibit recovery efforts for species of conservation concern in the region such as American Shad and Chesapeake Logperch,” said Sean Hartzell, PFBC Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator. “This is a critical time to protect the Susquehanna River from further expansion of invasive Northern Snakeheads by removing them to reduce adverse impacts.”

Anyone who catches a Northern Snakehead should report it to the PFBC online.

The commission “strongly encourages” harvesting the fish and killing it immediately onsite. This recommendation is in place because the fish can breathe air and survive out of water for an extended period of time.

“Anglers play a critical role in controlling the spread of this invasive species by harvesting and reporting any fish caught. We’re counting on their cooperation,” said Kris Kuhn, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Fisheries.

The PFBC also reminds anglers that possessing, transporting or importing live snakeheads is illegal in Pennsylvania.

