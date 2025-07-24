Angry patient at Pittsburgh hospital throws biohazard trash can at nurse after discharge, police say

PITTSBURGH — A patient at a local hospital became unruly Tuesday, attacking staff members.

Police say Kevin Flick, 45, of Bridgeville, became agitated after he was discharged from St. Clair Hospital.

According to court records, Flick knocked over a medical cart and threw a biohazard trash can at one of the nurses. He was subdued by security.

11 Investigates has been looking into hospital attacks for months. In the last year, there have been at least 10 assaults on local healthcare workers, so serious that criminal charges were filed.

It is estimated that eight out of every ten nurses experience workplace violence, from verbal threats to physical abuse.

To keep workers safe, hospitals have added police officers and metal detectors. Some offered self-defense training for staff.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group