Animal shelters overwhelmed as pet owners are arrested by ICE, local advocate says to have a plan

For a lot of us, dogs and cats are part of the family, but shelters all over are caring for more pets left behind by owners who were taken into custody by immigration agents. Local advocates say it should be a wake-up call for your family.

The increase in ICE activity has led to people being detained on the spot.

In some cases, abandoning their vehicles right in the middle of the street, like a pickup truck towed away in the city of Pittsburgh last month.

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In other cases, pets are left behind.

Pets are being surrendered or abandoned when their owners are suddenly detained and deported.

Penny Paich-Carraway is the Community Programs Manager at Animal Friends.

“A lot of time, they are being taken to shelters. Shelters are being overrun. They also mention being understaffed and they are feeling very tired and overwhelmed,” Paich-Carraway said.

From Minneapolis to New Orleans to Tampa, shelters are seeing a significant influx of new pets

Pets are suddenly separated from their owners.

“It really was kind of a wakeup call. This could happen here too and we need to be ready; we don’t want to be caught off guard,” Paich-Carraway said.

Animal Friends is starting a campaign to encourage people to have a safety plan for their pets.

This is something they say all pet owners should have in case of an emergency. They ask that you:

Designate a trusted neighbor or family member with a key to your home to look after your pet.

Make sure they know your pet’s food, medication and the name of your veterinarian.

Animal Friends is also standing by to transport animals from other shelters, as needed.

“Our intake team is prepared should there be surrenders. Should there be pets without guardians, they are prepared to take them in,” Paich-Carraway said.

Animal Friends can also provide food and other resources to individuals who may be looking after someone’s abandoned pets.

You can find more information on their website.

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