Annual Mount Pleasant Glass and Ethnic Festival honors community’s industrial heritage

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — The Mount Pleasant Glass and Ethnic Festival returned over the weekend.

For nearly 40 years, the festival has celebrated the community’s ethnic differences while honoring its industrial heritage.

The festival focuses on glass blowing demonstrations, but also offers something for the whole family.

“The festival has gone on for 39 years,” said Cindy Wojnar, festival board member. “This year, we have 20 new vendors, we have lots of bands, we have lots of food and activities for the kids and we can’t wait to see everyone here.”

The festival wrapped up Sunday.

