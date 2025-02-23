Annual soup contest draws crowd of foodies to East Carson Street businesses

PITTSBURGH — The 20th annual South Side Soup contest brought foodies and shoppers to the East Carson Street Business District on Saturday.

The event got “soupers” to visit local restaurants and businesses and try the tasty eats they whipped up.

Participants told us it’s great seeing familiar and new faces while building a sense of community.

“I just love seeing all the familiar faces and all the new people who are doing the soup contest for the first time,” said Carmella Salem, owner of Carmella’s Plates and Pints.

“It turned out to be such a beautiful day we have all these people out they’re happy, and what could be better than walking down the southside and having some delicious soup,” said Peter Margittai, the president of the Southside Chamber of Commerce.

Taste testers also had the important job of naming the best soups.

Cold Friends Kitchen’s roasted Japanese pumpkin and purple yam won People’s Choice and Best Veggie, while Cafe Du Jour’s “Spune” soup was named Most Unique and Margiattai Architects earned Best Host.

Organizers say beyond highlighting the culinary talent the South Side has, this event also showcases the entrepreneurial diversity East Carson Street possesses.

Proceeds from the event benefit the South Side Chamber of Commerce’s community initiatives and The Brashear Association’s Food Pantry.

