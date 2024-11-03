Local

Annual walk raises more than $400K for Type 1 diabetes research

By WPXI.com News Staff

Breakthrough T1D walk Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A walk at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday raised thousands of dollars for Type 1 diabetes research.

Breakthrough T1D says the disease used to be mostly diagnosed in children but is increasingly affecting adults.

Advocates with the group say it’s important to bring the cost of insulin down.

“People with Type 1, who are in that stage of Type 1, cannot live without insulin, so it’s really important that it is affordable and accessible to everyone,” said Becky Withrow, the executive director of the Western and Central Pennsylvania Chapter of Breakthrough T1D.

The organization says around 15,000 people in western Pennsylvania live with Type 1 diabetes.

The walk raised more than $400,000 for research.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Upcoming Kamala Harris rally in Pittsburgh expected to be relocated, sources say
  • SMU cornerback leaves game vs. Pitt in ambulance after injury
  • 2 men accused of trying to scam 75-year-old Fayette County man out of over $25K
  • VIDEO: Former President Bill Clinton, Eric Trump visit local communities as Election Day quickly approaches
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read