Annual walk raises more than $400K for Type 1 diabetes research

PITTSBURGH — A walk at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday raised thousands of dollars for Type 1 diabetes research.

Breakthrough T1D says the disease used to be mostly diagnosed in children but is increasingly affecting adults.

Advocates with the group say it’s important to bring the cost of insulin down.

“People with Type 1, who are in that stage of Type 1, cannot live without insulin, so it’s really important that it is affordable and accessible to everyone,” said Becky Withrow, the executive director of the Western and Central Pennsylvania Chapter of Breakthrough T1D.

The organization says around 15,000 people in western Pennsylvania live with Type 1 diabetes.

The walk raised more than $400,000 for research.

