SMU cornerback leaves game vs. Pitt in ambulance after injury

SMU cornerback AJ Davis suffered an injury in the first half against Pitt that required him to be stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital immediately by ambulance.

It was a routine kick return in the second quarter, with Tyreek Robinson fielding the ball and returning it from the 1-yard line. Davis attempted to make a tackle around the 25-yard line, hitting his head into the body of Robinson.

Davis remained down on the field for some time as SMU attended to him, quickly after the play, and an ambulance was driven onto the field. Davis was placed onto a stretcher and eventually loaded into the ambulance, which left for the local hospital.

