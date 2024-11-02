Upcoming Kamala Harris rally in Pittsburgh expected to be relocated, sources say

PITTSBURGH — The Kamala Harris rally expected to be held in Pittsburgh on Monday will be moved from Point State Park to a different location, sources say.

Crews are working in Point State Park to tear down what has already been set up in the area.

It is not clear where the rally will now be held, at this time.

Channel 11 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

