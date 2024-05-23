Another bullpen implosion sinks Pirates in rubber match against Giants

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Joey Bart hit a grand slam and Paul Skenes delivered a strong start but the Pittsburgh Pirates’ bullpen imploded for the second-straight game, resulting in a 7-6 loss against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon at PNC Park.

The Pirates (23-28) had a four-run lead entering the eighth inning, but the Giants (25-26) opened with five straight hits against Hunter Stratton (1-1) to tie the game.

After a pair of singles to lead things off, Matt Chapman belted a three-run home run to center field to bring the Giants within a run. Wilmer Flores then followed Jorge Soler’s double with a pinch-hit single to make it a 6-6 game.

